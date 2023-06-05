AXS Investments LLC Has $628,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $162,524,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.89. 1,188,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total value of $69,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,884,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,624,509,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total value of $69,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,884,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,624,509,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,507,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,035,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.