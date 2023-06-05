AXS Investments LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware Stock Down 2.1 %

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 267,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,663. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

