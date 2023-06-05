AXS Investments LLC Has $822,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.53. 166,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

