AXS Investments LLC Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 533,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.