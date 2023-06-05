AXS Investments LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,307 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,571,000 after acquiring an additional 114,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,365,000 after acquiring an additional 65,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.87. 90,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,106. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $202.87.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

