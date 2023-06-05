AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded down $4.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $453.62. The stock had a trading volume of 127,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,966. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $473.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.07 and a 200-day moving average of $392.63.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

