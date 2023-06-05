AXS Investments LLC Purchases 10,110 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.06. 1,552,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,654. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 387.11%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

