AXS Investments LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $67.80. 2,768,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,555,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

