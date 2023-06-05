AXS Investments LLC Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,327,000 after buying an additional 237,021 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,076. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

