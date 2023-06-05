AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,851,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,822,000 after buying an additional 690,200 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 215,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Snowflake by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,816,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
Snowflake Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.57. 1,254,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.66. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
- Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
- Is Expedia the Best Bargain in the Travel Bookings Segment?
- Here’s What Driving the 125% YTD Gains for Upstart Holdings Stock
- Risk-On In Small-Caps After iShares Russell 2000 ETF Breaks Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.