AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,851,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,822,000 after buying an additional 690,200 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 215,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Snowflake by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,816,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,248 shares of company stock worth $42,583,708. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.57. 1,254,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.66. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

