AXS Investments LLC Sells 256 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.98. 115,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

