AXS Investments LLC Sells 3,233 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock remained flat at $44.39 on Monday. 696,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,915. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

