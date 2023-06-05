AXS Investments LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.10% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,941.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $11.56. 49,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a current ratio of 356.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -260.61%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.