AXS Investments LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,553 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,151,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,082,000 after buying an additional 358,663 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 895,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after buying an additional 298,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 123.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 268,214 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

