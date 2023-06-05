AXS Investments LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,951,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,949,000 after buying an additional 116,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 816,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a current ratio of 45.47.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,976 shares of company stock valued at $470,856. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.