Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 3,508 shares of company stock valued at $100,457 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,731,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,047,000 after buying an additional 158,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

