Barclays PLC Has $59.34 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Xcel Energy worth $59,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,192,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.