Barclays PLC Purchases 346,612 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,612 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Consolidated Edison worth $65,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

