Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,712,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034,806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $59,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 74.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,433,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,854 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $42,801,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 66.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,908,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.84. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

