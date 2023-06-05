Barrington Research Raises Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target to $11.00

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Stephens cut Lifecore Biomedical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of LFCR opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $247.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Lifecore Biomedical ( NASDAQ:LFCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lifecore Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

