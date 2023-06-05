Barrington Research Raises Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target to $11.00

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Separately, Stephens cut Lifecore Biomedical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Lifecore Biomedical Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of LFCR opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $247.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lifecore Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.
