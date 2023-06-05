Benjamin J. Tisch Purchases 110,000 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Loews Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.83.
Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.
Loews Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 4.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 23.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,847 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Loews
Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.
Further Reading
