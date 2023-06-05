Benjamin J. Tisch Purchases 110,000 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Loews Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 4.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 23.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,847 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

