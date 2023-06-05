Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Sells $1,248,375.24 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Best Buy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

