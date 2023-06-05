Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Sells $287,136.36 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,136.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,485,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.17. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

