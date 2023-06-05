Beta Finance Achieves Market Cap of $63.89 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $63.89 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

