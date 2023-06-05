BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $347,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE:TRGP opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.