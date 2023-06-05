Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,535,750.00 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 12th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 8th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00.
  • On Thursday, April 20th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 0.4 %

BMEA stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. FMR LLC raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after buying an additional 432,096 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at $10,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 282,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 256,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMEA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

