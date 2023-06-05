Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,535,750.00 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 0.4 %

BMEA stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. FMR LLC raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after buying an additional 432,096 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at $10,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 282,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 256,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMEA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Further Reading

