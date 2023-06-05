BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CL King upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $743.78 million, a PE ratio of 121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,883,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

