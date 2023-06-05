Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BKH. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

