Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells $144,080.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $588,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Blackbaud by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Blackbaud by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Blackbaud by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackbaud Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.