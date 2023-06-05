Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells $144,080.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Blackbaud Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of BLKB stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $588,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Blackbaud by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Blackbaud by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Blackbaud by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.