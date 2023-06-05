BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 49.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $6,086,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,705 shares of company stock worth $1,077,767. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

