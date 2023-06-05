Blur Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $39.86 million and approximately $30.36 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 487,220,860.3500761 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.48313978 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $30,087,240.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

