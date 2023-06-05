Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $51.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,907,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.