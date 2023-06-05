Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Decreased by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.00. 1,409,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,078. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

