Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $830.00 at Piper Sandler

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $783.68.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $812.00 on Friday. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $338.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.15.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

