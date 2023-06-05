Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $132.29

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Aptiv Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of APTV opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,039. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $628,481,000 after acquiring an additional 123,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

