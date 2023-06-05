Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT at $116.25

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.