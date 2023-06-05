Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$110.67

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.67.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 3.0 %

CP opened at C$105.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$86.42 and a 12 month high of C$112.27.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.