Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $37.60

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Chuy’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $706.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chuy's

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Further Reading

