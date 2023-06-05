Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) PT at $38.57

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 178.2% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

NYSE SI opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

