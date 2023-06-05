Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) PT at $82.21

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 407,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $16,833,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in State Street by 8.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street



State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

