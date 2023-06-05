BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Lowered to C$145.00 at Scotiabank

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 3.7 %

DOOO stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 424.11% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.