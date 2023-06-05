Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells $272,727.00 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CWH opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.58. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on CWH. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 46.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

