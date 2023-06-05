Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.01% from the company’s previous close.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Capri stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. 673,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,854. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

