CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) CAO Sells $127,364.60 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $127,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 493,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 322,308 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

