CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $1,079,845.72 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Brian Herb sold 97,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,079,845.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Herb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Brian Herb sold 59,240 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $638,014.80.

On Friday, May 26th, Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Brian Herb sold 2,321 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $24,370.50.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.57 and a beta of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

