CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $1,079,845.72 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Brian Herb sold 97,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,079,845.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Brian Herb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Brian Herb sold 59,240 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $638,014.80.
- On Friday, May 26th, Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Brian Herb sold 2,321 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $24,370.50.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.57 and a beta of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.