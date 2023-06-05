CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $89,994,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW by 109.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after acquiring an additional 287,957 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CDW by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,592,000 after acquiring an additional 223,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.73. The company had a trading volume of 91,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

