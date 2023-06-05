CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

