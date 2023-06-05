Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.78 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.