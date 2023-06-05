Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $482.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $484.52.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.