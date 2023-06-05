Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

